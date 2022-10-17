TRENDING

Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

Frenkie de Jong, Lautaro Martinez and Christopher Nkunku are among top trending football stories today

From left: Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie de Jong and Lautaro Martinez.
From left: Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie de Jong and Lautaro Martinez.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United and Chelsea still showing interest in the midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong during La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16, 2022
Frenkie de Jong during La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16, 2022

READ: Man United target left out of squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

De Jong also dismissed rumours of falling out with Xavi Hernandez as he is currently not a regular starter at Barcelona.

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after impressing at the Italian based club.

Lautaro Martinez during the match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale Milano, corresponding to the week 4 group stage of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on October 12, 2022.
Lautaro Martinez during the match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale Milano, corresponding to the week 4 group stage of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on October 12, 2022.

United face competition from PSG in order to sign the Argentine which actually lowers the probability of landing his signature.

Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku is being checked out by Liverpool in case his move from RB Leipzig stalls.

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has scored four goals in three Champions League games this season
RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has scored four goals in three Champions League games this season

The blues are keen to bolster their attacking ranks in the January transfer window by welcoming Christopher Nkunku to the squad.

Nike reportedly lost their contract with Lionel Messi due to a 'trivial' issue that led to their relationship with the superstar turning sour.

Arsenal's Fabio Vieira has said he is bulking up to help accelerate his adjustment from Portuguese football to the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is 'looking to force a move away from the club after falling out with manager Diego Simeone'.

Scotland's captain, Andy Robertson, feels they have "the hardest draw in the whole tournament" after being grouped with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in qualifying for a place at Euro 2024.

