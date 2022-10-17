Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Frenkie de Jong, Lautaro Martinez and Christopher Nkunku are among top trending football stories today
Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United and Chelsea still showing interest in the midfielder.
De Jong also dismissed rumours of falling out with Xavi Hernandez as he is currently not a regular starter at Barcelona.
Lautaro Martinez
Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after impressing at the Italian based club.
United face competition from PSG in order to sign the Argentine which actually lowers the probability of landing his signature.
Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku is being checked out by Liverpool in case his move from RB Leipzig stalls.
The blues are keen to bolster their attacking ranks in the January transfer window by welcoming Christopher Nkunku to the squad.
More developing football stories
Nike reportedly lost their contract with Lionel Messi due to a 'trivial' issue that led to their relationship with the superstar turning sour.
Arsenal's Fabio Vieira has said he is bulking up to help accelerate his adjustment from Portuguese football to the Premier League.
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is 'looking to force a move away from the club after falling out with manager Diego Simeone'.
Scotland's captain, Andy Robertson, feels they have "the hardest draw in the whole tournament" after being grouped with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in qualifying for a place at Euro 2024.
