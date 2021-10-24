RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool inflict historic first-half humiliation on Man Utd

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United trailed 4-0 at half-time in a Premier League game for the first time against Liverpool on Sunday

Manchester United trailed 4-0 at half-time in a Premier League game for the first time against Liverpool on Sunday Creator: Oli SCARFF
Manchester United trailed 4-0 at half-time in a Premier League game for the first time against Liverpool on Sunday Creator: Oli SCARFF

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool ran riot against Manchester United to lead 4-0 by half-time at Old Trafford on Sunday before the Egyptian added a fifth early in the second half.

Recommended articles

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Jurgen Klopp's men in command inside 15 minutes before Salah continued his scintillating form to become the top-scoring African player in the Premier League's history.

It is the first time United have ever trailed 4-0 at half-time in a Premier League game.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was greeted with a chorus of boos at the half-time whistle with his future in charge of the Red Devils increasingly under threat.

Solskjaer's men had taken just one point from their previous three league games to fall eight points behind Chelsea at the top of the table.

United came from 2-0 down at the break to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But former midfielder Paul Scholes' warning after that match that Liverpool would be 4-0 up in 45 minutes if handed the same space to attack into came to fruition.

United have now kept just one clean sheet in 21 games and the defensive issues that have blighted their season were easily exposed by Liverpool.

Salah set up Keita to slot home the opener after just five minutes.

Jota justified his selection ahead of Sadio Mane as he stretched to turn in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to double Liverpool's advantage.

Salah has now scored in 10 consecutive games and overtook Didier Drogba with his 105th Premier League goal when turned home Keita's cut-back with the United defence all at sea again.

Cristiano Ronaldo was lucky to avoid a red card as United's frustrations bubbled over in first-half stoppage time as he was booked for lashing out at Curtis Jones.

But Liverpool inflicted further punishment before the break when Salah smashed home his 14th goal in 12 games this season at David de Gea's near post.

Salah then completed his hat-trick with another cool finish five minutes into the second-half to make it 5-0.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Liverpool inflict historic first-half humiliation on Man Utd

Liverpool inflict historic first-half humiliation on Man Utd

Wolfsburg sack 'surprised' Van Bommel

Wolfsburg sack 'surprised' Van Bommel

Real Madrid beat struggling rivals Barcelona in La Liga

Real Madrid beat struggling rivals Barcelona in La Liga

West Ham rock Spurs as Man Utd prepare for Liverpool clash

West Ham rock Spurs as Man Utd prepare for Liverpool clash

Nice youngster Guessand claims late win over 10-man Lyon

Nice youngster Guessand claims late win over 10-man Lyon

Pele celebrates 81st birthday as tributes roll in

Pele celebrates 81st birthday as tributes roll in

Milan beat nine-man Bologna to go top of Serie A

Milan beat nine-man Bologna to go top of Serie A

Milan beat nine-man Bologna to move top of Serie A

Milan beat nine-man Bologna to move top of Serie A

Trending

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO