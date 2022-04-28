PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jurgen Klopp is clearly enjoying his time at Liverpool and is in no hurry to leave Anfield or the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new deal to extend his stay in England and at the club until the summer of 2026.

Recommended articles

Klopp has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to remain at the club, according to The Athletic.

The 54-year-old German and his closest staff had signed a deal that was expected to expire after the 2023/24 campaign but has now extended that contract by two years.

ALSO READ: HOW VILLARREAL BOSS REACTED TO LIVERPOOL DEFEAT

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since he took reigns of the club back in the summer of 2015.

Jurgen Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup with Liverpool as well as the German Super Cup with Borussia Dortmund
Jurgen Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup with Liverpool as well as the German Super Cup with Borussia Dortmund Imago

He was expected to leave the club in 2024 but Liverpool fans will be happy that the tactician has decided to stay until 2026.

Klopp and Liverpool are on course to win the quadruple this season, having already won the Carabao Cup and will face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp AFP

The Reds are also in the Champions League semi-final and currently sit second on the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders, Manchester City.

Klopp has won the Premier League title, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his seven years at Liverpool.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

    Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

  • Inter and AC Milan are locked in a title race

    Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

  • Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.

    Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Recommended articles

George Russell bemoans current Sprint format, calls for longer races

George Russell bemoans current Sprint format, calls for longer races

Spain disqualified from World Cup again for 'administrative mishap'

Spain disqualified from World Cup again for 'administrative mishap'

Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

How to make money from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

How to make money from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

How to make money from the Europa League semi-finals

How to make money from the Europa League semi-finals

Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

Trending

Benzema matches Lionel Messi's Champions League legacy with vintage display against Manchester City

Karim Benzema equals Lionel Messi's single season Champions League goals record

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues
PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Fred, Maguire, 5 others out of Chelsea game

Shutterstock
BETTING

Pulse Sports reporters predict potential outcomes for Liverpool v Villarreal

Liverpool v Villareal bet predictions

COVID-19: Italy set to relax stadium regulations from next month

Independent Photo Agency Int.
SERIE A

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.
SERIE A

Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

Inter and AC Milan are locked in a title race
UCL

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti beckons on fans to create an unforgettable second leg

Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti has promised a bumper return leg