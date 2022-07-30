Liverpool lay down the marker as Salah's penalty seals the win against Manchester City

Liverpool won the first trophy of the season after they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Community Shield encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Reds had missed out on the Premier League title to City last season by just a point, but their win in the season's curtain raiser shows that they will be back again when the new season kicks off next week.

Liverpool cage Haaland on his debut

Manchester City manager handed his star signing Erling Haaland his first start in the English game, but it was Liverpool that started on the front foot.

The Reds' threat came from the flanks, with Salah and Luis Diaz making life difficult for City's fullbacks. Liverpool's threat eventually paid off in the 21st minute as Trent Alexander-Arnold put Jurgen Klopp's men ahead.

The England international put Liverpool ahead after his shot came off the head of Nathan Ake past Ederson. Arnold's goal woke Man City up, who took the initiative for the rest of the half.

However, despite bossing possession, they were denied on four occasions by Adrian in Liverpool's goal.

Man City show respite but Salah, Nunez seal Liverpool victory

The second half resumed with Guardiola's men on the front foot but could not find the right finish. Liverpool were happy to cede possession to City but were dangerous on the break.

Knowing a one-goal lead is not comfortable, Klopp brought on Darwin Nunez for Firmino in the 59th minute. The Uruguayan almost made an immediate impact after he was put through on goal, but he could not slot past Ederson.

The miss eventually cost the Reds as Julian Alvarez restored parity for City in the 70th minute. The Argentine finished off a rebound after Adrian failed to keep out Foden's initial effort.

However, City were only levelled for a short time as Liverpool took the lead again in the 83rd minute through Salah.