Klopp angry due to absence of VAR IN Liverpool vs City clash

VAR usually comes into effect during the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup but the Liverpool manager feels there were decisions that required the use of VAR in yesterday's clash.

"The first chance of Haaland, at the start of the game, was offside. "You don't know? Yes it was. I tell you. That gives the game direction.

"It was like, bump, 'oh my god, they are through', it was offside, but no flag up, and it gives you a bad feeling. I would say if we had VAR, the referees are used to VAR, and all of a sudden you tell them not today.

"It looked like in a couple of situations they were waiting for it, or thinking there was still VAR. But there were a couple of offside decisions, where everyone in the stadium was convinced they were offside. We'll never know probably because we can't play them back.

"But it makes sense if you play a competition and everywhere is VAR, why not, especially in a game like this. I understand in earlier rounds it's not possible on all levels, but this, City-Liverpool, all the technical things are here, so why shouldn't we use it?" Lamented Klopp.