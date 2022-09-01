TRANSFERS

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Jurgen Klopp is set to bring in one more reinforcement to his currently fractured midfield on transfer deadline day.

Arthur Melo will join Liverpool on loan this season
Following Wednesday night's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted in his post-match press conference that his side could still complete one or two deals before Thursday's summer transfer window deadline.

After their first-choice midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni opted to join Real Madrid early in the summer, Jurgen Klopp seemed content with relying on his current midfield options.

However, an extensive injury list, as well as an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign has led to serious second thoughts, with the Liverpool boss admitting they were considering another addition to the squad before the close of the window.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has made a last-minute move in the summer transfer market following his injury-hit midfield department
It now appears the club have decided to address the problem with the loan signing of Arthur, who is yet to play a single match for Juventus this season.

However, reports have now confirmed on Thursday that the Reds are set to complete the signing of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Arthur in action for Juventus against Verona earlier this season
Sky Italy‘s Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported the Brazilian is set to undergo a medical later today, while Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the report with footage of the midfielder preparing to travel for his medical.

The 26-year-old made a name for himself in his homeland with Gremio, before joining Barcelona in 2018.

Two years later, he was involved in a swap deal that saw him join Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction after failing to impress for the Blaugrana.

Arthur played 31 matches for Juventus in all competitions last season, and now looks set to join the Reds for the duration of the 2022/23 season.

