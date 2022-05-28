COMMENT

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

How the events of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid could affect the Ballon d’Or candidates.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will jostle for the Ballon d'Or
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will jostle for the Ballon d'Or

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade De France in what is definitely a high stakes encounter.

Recommended articles

But beyond the big ears trophy up for grabs and the bragging rights that come along with it, there is something else that could be decided on the night…the Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in the running for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah are all Ballon d'Or contenders
Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah are all Ballon d'Or contenders Pulse Nigeria

Here is how a good or bad performance on the biggest stage with the world watching on could impact their chances of winning the award.

Real Madrid v Liverpool Combined XI

'It's true but sad' - Sadio Mane admits Africa's tough case for the Ballon d'Or

FINAL PREVIEW: Liverpool vs Real Madrid - form guide, kickoff time, Predictions

As it stands Karim Benzema is a clear favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or simply based on his performances this year, especially in the second half of the season.

Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema has been in fine form for Real Madrid. AFP

The 34-year old is enjoying the best season of his career so far with 44 goals and 15 assists in 45 games across all competitions.

That includes 15 goals in 11 games in this current Champions League campaign, 10 of which were scored in the knockout rounds to drag Real Madrid to the final.

Salah on the other hand has scored 31 goals and has 16 assists in 50 games across all competitions so far and recently won the Premier League Golden Boot award.

Salah holding up the Premier League golden boot award after the 3-1 win over Wolves
Salah holding up the Premier League golden boot award after the 3-1 win over Wolves Imago

Despite all of Salah’s heroics, many still consider his teammate, Sadio Mane as the best Liverpool player this season, despite only recording 23 goals and five assists also in 50 games.

But Mane is giving the edge because in addition to his contribution to Liverpool’s incredible season so far, he also helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane with the AFCON trophy
Sadio Mane with the AFCON trophy Pulse Ghana

Last season’s Champions League campaign is a good example of how a good run of games in this tournament can help Ballon d’Or chances.

Chelsea won the 2020/21 edition and their players almost instantly started getting Ballon d’Or shouts which resulted in nominations for multiple players in the team.

Ngolo Kante and Jorginho who were never in contention until the latter stages of the Champions League ended up in the top five.

Chelsea midfield duo Jorginho and N'golo Kante both finish in the top 5 Ballon d'Or voting
Chelsea midfield duo Jorginho and N'golo Kante both finish in the top 5 Ballon d'Or voting Imago

Such is the power of a good Champions League campaign and it could help strengthen the cases of any of the three aforementioned players if they play a memorable final.

For Benzema who is already the favourite, a masterclass tonight would all but seal the Ballon d’Or while Salah or Mane could also overtake him in projections if either of them plays well and the Frenchman doesn’t.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will jostle for the Ballon d'Or

    UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

  • Five youngsters who failed to reach their football potential

    Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

  • Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential

    ‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

Recommended articles

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

Trending

WORLD CUP

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened
UCL

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel at the Kyiv stadium.
CHILDREN’S DAY

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential
CHILDREN’S DAY

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

Five youngsters who failed to reach their football potential
COMMENT

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will jostle for the Ballon d'Or
UCL FINAL

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium