Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Aston Villa announced the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton on Thursday, with the France defender becoming Steve Gerrard's second signing of the January transfer window. 

The 28-year-old left-back played 127 games and scored six goals for Everton after joining from Barcelona in 2018.

"When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," said Villa manager Gerrard.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

Everton said Digne had joined Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Digne made his unhappiness clear at the way he had been treated.

"What has happened and some things that was said about me in the last month has made me very sad," Digne wrote on Instagram.

"But I'll not enter a war of words with anyone.

"The club don't deserve that, the fans don't deserve that and to be honest, I don't feel I deserve that …

"Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair."

Digne will join Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, who completed a medical earlier this week ahead of a loan move from Barcelona.

