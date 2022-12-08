Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after Qatar embarrassment

Luis Enrique was quick to take the blame after the match by stating that he was to be blamed for everything that had happened on that fateful day.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement today December 8, 2022, to confirm that Enrique was no longer the head coach.

AFP

"The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff. The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators.

"Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

"The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

AFP

"The RFEF energetically wishes Luis and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home." Read the statement.