UPDATE

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after the Qatar embarrassment

Fabian Simiyu
Luis Enrique has left his role as the head coach of the Spanish national team

Luis Enrique on December 12, 2022.
Spain suffered a shocking defeat to Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Spain after failing to score the post-match penalties.

Luis Enrique was quick to take the blame after the match by stating that he was to be blamed for everything that had happened on that fateful day.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement today December 8, 2022, to confirm that Enrique was no longer the head coach.

Luis Enrique during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022.
"The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff. The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators.

"Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

"The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

Luis Enrique reacts today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.
"The RFEF energetically wishes Luis and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home." Read the statement.

Luis Enrique has now joined Roberto Martinez among other coaches who have deserted their roles after being bundled out of the World Cup.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
