QATAR 2022

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The topic of coitus amongst athletes has always made the rounds during World Cups but Luis Enrique doesn't expect La Roja stars to shy away from action off the pitch.

Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches
Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches

Spain National team coach Luis Enrique has revealed his position on his players having sex during the World Cup.

Recommended articles

The former Barcelona boss made this known via his official twitch channel while a question-and-answer session with the National team supporters as well as fans.

When asked if his players can have s*x before matches at the Qatar showpiece, he was quoted to have said: "I think it’s normal. It's not ideal, but I mean… As long as you’re not doing bacchanals.".

The La Furia Roja manager is certainly not against his players' engagement beneath the sheets before matches but is surely against the idea of them getting drunk or engaging in wild celebrations this period.

Luis Enrique is hoping to lead Spain to the Nations League trophy
Luis Enrique is hoping to lead Spain to the Nations League trophy AFP

Following his treble win with Barcelona in 2014 and the domestic double with the Blaugrana in his second season, Enrique [52] was first appointed as Spain coach in 2018, before resigning in 2019 due to family reasons.

He later reassumed the position the same year and subsequently lead the team to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and second place in the 2020–21 Nations League.

Spain delivered the biggest result of the Qatar 2022 so far.
Spain delivered the biggest result of the Qatar 2022 so far. AFP

The 2010 champions are on a quest for their second FIFA World Cup title and have already in explosive fashion after thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their biggest-ever win at the global showpiece.

Enrique will be hoping his players maintain their best to be able to mount a serious challenge in Qatar with their next group stage test coming up against Germany on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • An aerial view of American Express Community Stadium, home to Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

    How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

  • England vs USA match preview

    England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

  • From left: Gareth Bale, Achraf Hakimi and Diogo Costa

    Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

Recommended articles

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

What's cooking? Ababu Namwamba meets FIFA president in Qatar

What's cooking? Ababu Namwamba meets FIFA president in Qatar

World Cup hits and misses- Ronaldo shines against Ghana

World Cup hits and misses- Ronaldo shines against Ghana

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: Who needs Neymar? Richarlison magic too much for Serbia as Brazil win 2-0

Qatar 2022: Who needs Neymar? Richarlison magic too much for Serbia as Brazil win 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 5 Live - Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia

From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.
QATAR 2022

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Nike's Top 10 most expensive shoes ever sold

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview

Qatar 2022: A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview

Ronaldo's goal against Ghana

Why was there NO VAR check in Portugal vs Ghana clash?

KIzz Daniel living his dream at FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Avram Glazer portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix 2022 on May 7, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Avram Glazer confronted near his Florida home [Video]