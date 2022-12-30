Football is the most-watched game in the world and those who love it have deemed it the most beautiful game. Their conclusion could however be wrong if you look at it from a different perspective.
8 most antagonistic footballers in the world
Mario Balotelli, Diego Costa, and Pepe are some of the players who have proved to be hostile to their opponents in the world of football
Over the past years, there have been footballers who have risen to fame just because they love causing trouble and confronting their opponents for no apparent reason.
Luis Suarez
Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez is known as the biggest antagonist in the history of football after biting opponent players more than twice while in action.
Suarez is also the kind of player that gets frustrated easily and he was at one point banned from playing several games for Liverpool after abusing Patrice of Manchester United racially.
Pepe
Pepe will go down in history as one of the most aggressive defenders to put on a Real Madrid jersey after conquering Portugal and heading to Spain.
Pepe used to look out for Madrid's players like his own family and any slight miss tackle on his teammates used to lead to unnecessary fights on the pitch.
The defender picked up many yellow cards and several red cards while at Real Madrid and especially under Jose Mourinho.
Mario Balotelli
Super Mario Balotelli is feared by his own teammates, leave alone the opponents and those who don't know him. The Italian striker currently plays for FC Sion.
Balotelli didn't live up to his expectations at Liverpool and Manchester City after engaging in many battles on the field and arguing with his own teammates on and off the pitch.
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos of PSG is another player who has made sure that attacking players from the opposing team get to fear him from the way he tackles and injures other players.
Red cards have been part and parcel of the player and he could have learned all these from Pepe who was his partner at Real Madrid at some point.
Diego Costa
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diego Costa is a 'monster' no wonder messes up with him on and off the pitch after proving to the World that he is a no-nonsense player.
Costa is the kind of player that argues in every match for no reason be it with the referee or his opponents. He gets upset easily while on the pitch, a characteristic which is rare and unusual.
Roy Keane
Despite being one of the best midfielders in definitely Premier League history, Roy Keane was definitely a ruthless player no wonder he got into fights while on the pitch.
The former United midfielder once broke an opponent's leg in a match, an incident that he will live to remember and regret.
Carles Puyol
Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol was a tough player no wonder he won several trophies during his tenure at the Spanish based club and the Spanish national team.
Puyol used to get frustrated and he used to protect Lionel Messi just like his own child. He got into fights with his opponents and especially the Real Madrid players on derby days.
Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger is an antic and this has been proven from the several games that he has hurt his opponents knowingly and pretending that nothing happened.
As for Rudiger, you only get to be safe if are his teammate. He left the Premier League having made very many 'enemies'.
