Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Ballon d'Or winner has revealed how he could have ended up making a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea
Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea

Luka Modric has revealed that he did indeed hold transfer talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in 2011.

Recommended articles

The Croatian maestro admitted that a possible move from Tottenham was actually discussed with the Russian billionaire in secret talks.

The Croatian midfield phenomenon was wanted at Stamford Bridge after shinning for fellow London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Abramovich was on an excessive spending spree and was reportedly prepared to go all in for Modric by convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to trade his prized asset.

Croatia's Luka Modric
Croatia's Luka Modric AFP

Modric was aware of the interest being shown in him and went as far as meeting with the Chelsea owner himself on a yacht in the French Riviera.

“It was all very exciting,” he wrote in Luka Modric: My Autobiography, which is being serialized by The Guardian.

“Twenty or so people, who seemed part of the security detail, met us at the boat. It was quick and well organized; just as we made ourselves comfortable on one of the luxury decks, Abramovich showed up.

“During our meeting on the Côte d’Azur, he left an impression of a relaxed, somewhat mysterious person. He wasn’t beating around the bush and said: ‘We know you are a quality player. I’d like you to sign for Chelsea." he revealed.

Luka Modric wanted to join Chelsea before sealing switch to Real Madrid
Luka Modric wanted to join Chelsea before sealing switch to Real Madrid AFP

Modric also revealed in his book that he felt he was ready for a move "to a more ambitious club" adding that he wanted to fight for trophies and win titles, having admitted his doubts about lifting a trophy at the North London club.

However, the Spurs board refused to bow to Chelsea’s demands, forcing him to stay put, having joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008.

But four years later, Real Madrid announced they had agreed on a deal with Tottenham for an approximate £30 million transfer fee.

Since signing for Los Blancos, Modric has achieved stellar success with the Glacaticos and individually, winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018, ahead of usual favourites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while winning three La Liga titles and five Champions League titles with the Spanish giants.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea

    Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

  • A collage of Alex Song alongside his wife

    Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

  • Sadio Mane is struggling to find his feet in Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

Recommended articles

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

Bayern Munich chief preaches calm amid Sadio Mane struggles

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Trending

Hummel makes a statement with Denmark's World Cup jerseys

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo are holding Portugal back

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.
FRIENDLY

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Ngolo Kante is back in Chelsea training
PREMIER LEAGUE

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag set a new world marathon record in Berlin on September 25, 2022
TRENDING

Kipchoge to be hosted at the London Marathon as a special guest

From left: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

From left: Lionel Messi, Anthony Gordon and Douglas Luiz
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

The Nations League.
UNL

Premier League, Serie A players dominate Nations League top scorers' chart