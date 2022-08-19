CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have proved to be the best midfield trio in Europe

Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022
Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have proved to be the best midfield trio in Europe after simply winning nine finals out of the nine that they have started.

The trio has been at Real for several seasons and age is catching up with them real quick.

Casemiro is a massive central Defensive midfielder who is known for collecting yellow cards in nearly every match that he plays in.

Toni Kroos on the other hand is known for his shot power and finesse. The way he supplies the ball upfront is just awesome no wonder Cristiano Ronaldo scored many goals while at the club. His curve is just unique as he has scored directly from a corner more than once.

Born in Croatia, Luka Modric is an example of a complete midfielder that every team needs. There are of course other good midfielders like De Bruyne and Thiago Silva but Modric seems to be on another level.

Modric will be remembered long after he has retired from football when he defied all odds to win a Ballon d’Or after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The trio caught people’s attention when Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League trophies under Zenedine Zidane. How they connect is just amazing despite having different qualities and aspects. Many managers must be jealous with how these three have been consistent at Madrid despite playing under different managers.

Casemiro has been linked with a move to Manchester United as Erik Ten Hag continues to bolster his squad. His move to United will come as a shocker as it will be more of a downgrade when you compare United and Madrid at the moment.

Age is catching up with the trio and Real Madrid has already lined up their replacement with Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde showing that they will fill their voids when they leave one day.

Real Madrid fans know for sure that they are nearing the end times and they will miss these three on the pitch. Real Madrid has been lucky to have these three to thank especially for last season’s Champions League trophy. Bossing the midfield and knocking out PSG and Manchester City and winning the final against Liverpool is no mean achievement.

The Real Madrid fraternity will sit back one day and think of the good old days with these three in particular.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

    PSG coach claims 'No Love Lost' between Neymar and Mbappe

  • Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022

    The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

  • Arsenal's 27-year-old assistant coach Carlos Cuesta is responsible for player development

    Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for development of Saka, Martinelli, other Gunners stars

Recommended articles

PSG coach claims 'No Love Lost' between Neymar and Mbappe

PSG coach claims 'No Love Lost' between Neymar and Mbappe

The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for development of Saka, Martinelli, other Gunners stars

Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for development of Saka, Martinelli, other Gunners stars

2022 WWE Clash at the Castle: All you need to know (Preview, Match Card, Date)

2022 WWE Clash at the Castle: All you need to know (Preview, Match Card, Date)

3 reasons AJ will not regain his heavyweight titles in Joshua v Usyk 2

3 reasons AJ will not regain his heavyweight titles in Joshua v Usyk 2

4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

Trending

Big-name players still without a club

Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

Serge Aurier and Leon Balogun are among African players still looking for new clubs
TRANSFERS

Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun, other top African players still without a club

Justin Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho's plans

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Angel Di Maria, Donny Van De Beek and Juan Mata
COMMENT

4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

Rafael Nadal suffered defeat in his first match at the Cincinnati Open
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Could Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang be the solution to Chelsea's attack?
TRANSFERS

Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

Manchester United have turned their attention to Chelsea's forward as they look to solve their attacking issues
TRANSFERS

Chelsea star who idolises Wayne Rooney keen on Manchester United switch

Anthony Joshua lost a unanimous points decision to Oleksandr Usyk
BOXING

3 reasons AJ will not regain his heavyweight titles in Joshua v Usyk 2