The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

The trio has been at Real for several seasons and age is catching up with them real quick.

Casemiro is a massive central Defensive midfielder who is known for collecting yellow cards in nearly every match that he plays in.

Toni Kroos on the other hand is known for his shot power and finesse. The way he supplies the ball upfront is just awesome no wonder Cristiano Ronaldo scored many goals while at the club. His curve is just unique as he has scored directly from a corner more than once.

Born in Croatia, Luka Modric is an example of a complete midfielder that every team needs. There are of course other good midfielders like De Bruyne and Thiago Silva but Modric seems to be on another level.

Modric will be remembered long after he has retired from football when he defied all odds to win a Ballon d’Or after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The trio caught people’s attention when Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League trophies under Zenedine Zidane. How they connect is just amazing despite having different qualities and aspects. Many managers must be jealous with how these three have been consistent at Madrid despite playing under different managers.

Casemiro has been linked with a move to Manchester United as Erik Ten Hag continues to bolster his squad. His move to United will come as a shocker as it will be more of a downgrade when you compare United and Madrid at the moment.

Age is catching up with the trio and Real Madrid has already lined up their replacement with Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde showing that they will fill their voids when they leave one day.

Real Madrid fans know for sure that they are nearing the end times and they will miss these three on the pitch. Real Madrid has been lucky to have these three to thank especially for last season’s Champions League trophy. Bossing the midfield and knocking out PSG and Manchester City and winning the final against Liverpool is no mean achievement.