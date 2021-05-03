Lukaku celebrates with Inter fans after 'best year of career'

Lukaku's Inter sealed the 'Scudetto' for the 19th time after nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.

The 27-year-old was pictured on the streets of Milan in a car, waving the team flag and greeting 'Nerazzurri' fans.

"This is the best year of my career," Lukaku told Sky Sports Italia.

"I'm truly proud to play for Inter. I'm really happy for all the Inter fans around the world.

"Now is the time to celebrate with the fans. I went out because I wanted to see them on the streets.

"For many players in the squad, this was their first title.

"We did well last year too, but we improved a lot this season and hope to continue in this manner.

"I'm obviously really happy and want to thank the Inter fans. How great is this!"

The former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker joined Inter in 2019 after coach Antonio Conte's arrival.