RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid's Perez muddies waters on potential Mbappe PSG departure in January

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he wished Kylian Mbappe's transfer to the Spanish club would be finalised by January before back-pedalling on his comments later in the day.

Recommended articles

On Monday, World Cup winner Mbappe said he had told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the French capital last July, a month before Madrid bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for him -- an offer PSG turned down.

"In January, we will have news from Mbappe," Perez told Spanish media outlet El Debate early on Tuesday.

"We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved," he added before going back on his statement.

"My remarks were incorrectely interpreted," he told French radio station RMC later in the day.

"What I said was that we have to wait until next year to have news and still with the respect and good relationship with PSG that we have."

Mbappe's deal at Parc des Princes ends next summer with the former Monaco attacker free to hold talks with potential employers in January.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Trending

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Messi makes PSG statement as 'crazy' Sheriff shock Madrid

Sebastien Haller scored just 14 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions in two seasons for West Ham Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Messi off the mark for PSG in Champions League win over Man City

It wasn't to be for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola against Kylian Mbappe and his fellow PSG superstars Creator: Alain JOCARD

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner scores against Southampton Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS