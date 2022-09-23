Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

England has accumulated two points from 4 games played, while Italy has 5 points from 4 games played. England must win today's game if they are to progress to the next step.

Harry Maguire hasn't started any Premier League match for United in the last six weeks yet Gareth Southgate will be looking up to him to work out miracles for England at the back.

AFP

Rumors have it that England could be going with a back three with Maguire among them as Southgate looks forward to covering him with the wingbacks.

After confirming that Maguire was going to start for England, Southgate was quick to justify his statement terming Maguire as a good aerial defender.

AFP

he said.

Maguire's form dropped drastically in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and he has been an unused substitute in more than three games for Manchester United.

Ivan Toney has on the other hand been dropped from today's squad and he will have to wait again for the next game for him to make his England debut.

AFP