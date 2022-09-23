Harry Maguire will today be in the starting lineup for England when they play against Italy in the UEFA Nations League in Italy with the famous San Siro Stadium hosting the match.
Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham
Harry Maguire will shockingly start for England against Italy in the UEFA Nations League game set to be played today
England has accumulated two points from 4 games played, while Italy has 5 points from 4 games played. England must win today's game if they are to progress to the next step.
Harry Maguire hasn't started any Premier League match for United in the last six weeks yet Gareth Southgate will be looking up to him to work out miracles for England at the back.
Rumors have it that England could be going with a back three with Maguire among them as Southgate looks forward to covering him with the wingbacks.
After confirming that Maguire was going to start for England, Southgate was quick to justify his statement terming Maguire as a good aerial defender.
he said.
Maguire's form dropped drastically in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and he has been an unused substitute in more than three games for Manchester United.
Ivan Toney has on the other hand been dropped from today's squad and he will have to wait again for the next game for him to make his England debut.
Jude Bellingham will also be handed some minutes in the tank with Southgate praising him and stating that his influence, confidence, and his abilities have really grown and he could be an asset today.
