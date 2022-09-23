UNL

Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Harry Maguire will shockingly start for England against Italy in the UEFA Nations League game set to be played today

England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Maguire
England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire will today be in the starting lineup for England when they play against Italy in the UEFA Nations League in Italy with the famous San Siro Stadium hosting the match.

Recommended articles

England has accumulated two points from 4 games played, while Italy has 5 points from 4 games played. England must win today's game if they are to progress to the next step.

Harry Maguire hasn't started any Premier League match for United in the last six weeks yet Gareth Southgate will be looking up to him to work out miracles for England at the back.

England defender Harry Maguire scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals
England defender Harry Maguire scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals AFP

Rumors have it that England could be going with a back three with Maguire among them as Southgate looks forward to covering him with the wingbacks.

After confirming that Maguire was going to start for England, Southgate was quick to justify his statement terming Maguire as a good aerial defender.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate AFP

READ: Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

he said.

Maguire's form dropped drastically in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and he has been an unused substitute in more than three games for Manchester United.

Ivan Toney has on the other hand been dropped from today's squad and he will have to wait again for the next game for him to make his England debut.

Jude Bellingham shows his frustration as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum
Jude Bellingham shows his frustration as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum AFP

Jude Bellingham will also be handed some minutes in the tank with Southgate praising him and stating that his influence, confidence, and his abilities have really grown and he could be an asset today.

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager

    "These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

  • Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

    13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Recommended articles

These 22 years have passed quickly - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

Trending

FIFA World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

Premier League manager of the month for September nominees
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win
UNL

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire
TRENDING

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

TikTok X CAF
WAFCON

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

UEFA Nations League superstars
UNL

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

Catch up with today's top trending football news