Major football stadium tragedies

AFP Sport highlights some of the worst:

May 23, 1964

- 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima's National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated.

October 20, 1982

- Mystery still surrounds the total number who died at the end of a UEFA Cup match between Spartak Moscow and Dutch side Haarlem at the Luzniki Stadium resulting from a crush on a stairwell. Officially it remains at 66 -- 45 of them teenagers -- but according to daily newspaper Sovietski sport the numbers are far higher at 340.

May 10, 2001

- 126 people died in Accra at the end of a match between Hearts of Oaks and Kumasi, when Kumasi supporters, angered by their team's defeat, threw projectiles and broke chairs. Police threw tear-gas grenades, triggering a stampede.

April 15, 1989

- A crush in the stands at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans during an FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

- May 11, 1985 - 56 people were killed when a blaze broke out in wooden stands during a match between Bradford and Lincoln City.

October 16, 1996

- Around 80 spectators lost their lives due to being crushed by fans piling into a stand at the Mateo Flores National Stadium for the 1998 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica.

January 2, 1971

- 66 people were killed in a crush at the Ibrox Stadium during a Rangers-Celtic derby. It was the stadium's second disaster, after a stand collapsed in 1902, killing 26 people.

February 1, 2012

- The Port Said stadium tragedy in Egypt when 74 people died after clashes between rival sets of supporters of local club Al-Masry and Cairo-based Al-Ahly.

- February 17, 1974 - 48 people died and 47 were injured when 80,000 people crammed into a stadium with a capacity of 40,000.

April 11, 2001

- 43 people died during a stampede at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg during a match between the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

- January 13, 1991 - 40 deaths during a melee in an Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs match.

29 May, 1985

- 39 killed at Heysel Stadium in Brussels when Juventus fans tried to flee Liverpool fans.

May 5, 1992

- 18 people were killed and more than 2,300 injured when a terrace collapsed in Furiani stadium in Corsica.