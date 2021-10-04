RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City allege staff spat at in Liverpool draw: reports

Manchester City twice come from behind during a breathless second half at Anfield

Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, reports say.

Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.

"They (my staff) told me but I didn't see it," City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident, according to the BBC.

"I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour."

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game for Liverpool with a cracker at a frenzied Anfield on Sunday after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, but Kevin De Bruyne's late deflected shot rescued a point for Guardiola's men.

The result leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised, with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a clutch of other clubs.

Chelsea were the only side in the top six to win this weekend, seeing off Southampton 3-1.

