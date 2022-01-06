RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus

Burnley manager Sean Dyche Creator: Oli SCARFF
Burnley manager Sean Dyche Creator: Oli SCARFF

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid-19 in a major outbreak at the Premier League club as Burnley also announced on Thursday that manager Sean Dyche had been sidelined by the virus.

Recommended articles

Premier League champions City said 21 players and staff were now isolating for Covid-related reasons as the virus wreaked further havoc on English football.

"Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

Despite the outbreak, the third-round FA Cup tie is still scheduled to go ahead with another of Guardiola's assistants, Rodolfo Borrell, taking charge of the team.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has resulted in record case numbers across Britain, forcing the postponement of many matches over the past month.

City are one of the few clubs not to have had a match called off yet and they have amassed a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The first leg of Liverpool's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, which had been due to take place on Thursday, was rescheduled after an outbreak forced Liverpool to close their training ground.

Dyche tested positive on Tuesday, the club said in a statement.

The Premier League announced on Monday that 94 positive cases were detected on 14,250 tests carried out on players and staff between December 27 and January 2.

It was the first week-by-week decrease in positive tests since early November, with a record 103 positives recorded the previous week.

None of the 32 FA Cup third-round ties set for this weekend have yet been postponed.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

Cordeiro seeks return to US Soccer top job, Rapinoe unimpressed

Cordeiro seeks return to US Soccer top job, Rapinoe unimpressed

Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

MLS sells Real Salt Lake to Palace part-owner Blitzer

MLS sells Real Salt Lake to Palace part-owner Blitzer

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ