Man City, Chelsea, Spurs get favourable FA Cup draws

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City will travel to Peterbrough in the FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City will travel to Peterbrough in the FA Cup fifth round
Manchester City will travel to Peterbrough in the FA Cup fifth round Creator: Paul ELLIS

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One Plymouth on Saturday to set up a last 16 trip to Luton as Spurs face Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich should they see off Cardiff in the fourth round at Anfield on Sunday.

Draw in full:

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield

Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

Ties to be played the week commencing February 28

