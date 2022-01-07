RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rising star: Cole Palmer (centre) shone in Manchester City's 4-1 win at Swindon

Rising star: Cole Palmer (centre) shone in Manchester City's 4-1 win at Swindon Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Rising star: Cole Palmer (centre) shone in Manchester City's 4-1 win at Swindon Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Manchester City shrugged off the absence of manager Pep Guardiola and seven first-team players due to coronavirus to ease past League Two Swindon 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Recommended articles

Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the English champions with Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lilo among 14 backroom staff affected by a major outbreak.

"We were in touch at half time. There was not a massive change because everything was as planned as before," said Borrell on his contact with Guardiola.

"He has great confidence in all of us. Not just me but all the backroom staff."

City were still able to name a strong starting line-up featuring just four changes from their 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend with England international Kyle Walker and captain for the night Ilkay Gundogan among those coming into the side.

Seventy-one places separate the sides in the English football pyramid and the visitors' class quickly showed.

Cole Palmer was one of the few youngsters handed a chance by City's absences and laid the opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva with a sublime turn and cross on 14 minutes.

Swindon were architects of their own downfall for the second as Gabriel Jesus caught the home side trying to play out from the back and exchanged passes with Kevin De Bruyne before slotting home.

"We will keep working on that, keep improving," said Swindon boss Ben Garner. "A fantastic occasion but our priority is League Two and getting promotion.

"The players in there it is a great experience for them. Hopefully there are a few who will go on and play in the Premier League." 

Gundogan's inch-perfect free-kick found the bottom corner just before the hour mark to make it 3-0.

But there were a couple of moments for Swindon to savour from their big night.

Firstly, Lewis Ward saved Jesus' poor penalty.

Harry McKirdy then struck a consolation by blasting past Zack Steffen at his near post 12 minutes from time.

But Palmer restored City's three-goal advantage and rounded off a fine individual display when he smashed into the top corner with the aid of a deflection four minutes later.

"He has great quality, everyone has been able to see it," added Borrell, on City's academy graudate who is aiming to follow to path taken by Phil Foden.

"He is still developing quite a lot but there is a lot of talent there. Hopefully very soon he can play more games with us like Phil a couple of years ago."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon

Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon

Covid-hit Bayern Munich humbled at home by Moenchengladbach

Covid-hit Bayern Munich humbled at home by Moenchengladbach

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Trending

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ