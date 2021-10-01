RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City still 'best team in Europe' for Klopp

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday Creator: Jon Super
Premier League leaders Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday Creator: Jon Super

Manchester City remain the benchmark for Liverpool to catch, according to manager Jurgen Klopp as the two dominant forces in English football of recent years prepare to do battle at Anfield on Sunday.

Recommended articles

City have won the Premier League title for three of the past four seasons, with Liverpool's first top-flight title for 30 years in 2019/20 halting a clean sweep.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been talked up as title contenders this season after spending big in the transfer market.

But Klopp believes City remain the team to beat as they showed in a 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend which was more convincing than the scoreline suggests.

"They are still really, for me, probably the best team in Europe in the moment and it's a tough one," said Klopp on Friday.

"Last weekend, they played Chelsea and everybody was talking about Chelsea, how good they are –- and they are good, oh my God, they are really good -– but City was clear, clear better that day."

City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday his personal duels with Klopp have made him a better manager.

In 21 meetings between the pair, both have won nine with three draws.

Liverpool go into the weekend a point clear of City, Chelsea and United at the top of the table.

But Klopp knows his side will have to be at their best to stay there come Sunday night.

"This is a really special game of the season, every year -– always the same. It has to be high intense because if it's not high intense, I would say then City is really difficult to play against," he added.

"You have to be brave, you have to be front-footed, you have to be cheeky in moments, you have to be really your best version and then, but only then, you have a chance."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will both be missing for the Reds due to injury, but Klopp is hopeful both will be fit to return after the international break.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Wanjigi in court over 5 trousers, 2 jackets worth Sh1.3 million from luxury fashion shop

Wanjigi in court over 5 trousers, 2 jackets worth Sh1.3 million from luxury fashion shop

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Vera Sidika to slay in delivery room with Sh1m, Alikiba beats Diamond clocks 1M views in 12hrs & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Vera Sidika to slay in delivery room with Sh1m, Alikiba beats Diamond clocks 1M views in 12hrs & other stories

She is my all-time crush- Maina Kageni speaks on Marrying Sanaipei Tande

She is my all-time crush- Maina Kageni speaks on Marrying Sanaipei Tande

Singer Betty Bayo finally unveils the face of her new Man after 2 years [Photos]

Singer Betty Bayo finally unveils the face of her new Man after 2 years [Photos]

Governor Mutua to hold exclusive joint Birthday Party with Rayvanny on Sunday

Governor Mutua to hold exclusive joint Birthday Party with Rayvanny on Sunday

Lillian Nganga confesses love for Bae Juliani, Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Lillian Nganga confesses love for Bae Juliani, Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera Sidika eats a humble pie as she reaches out to Akuku Danger for Peace

Vera Sidika eats a humble pie as she reaches out to Akuku Danger for Peace

This is what Ksh 3M looks like- Eric Omondi fires back at Ezekiel Mutua

This is what Ksh 3M looks like- Eric Omondi fires back at Ezekiel Mutua

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consoles Bruno Fernandes after he missed a penalty in United's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

Arteta says Premier League is 'different planet now' as Arsenal, Spurs struggle

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS