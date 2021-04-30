Man City threat will be even greater next season: Klopp

Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of reclaiming the Premier League title won by Liverpool last year.

City have already lifted the League Cup this season and are on course for their first ever Champions League final after taking a 2-1 lead against Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final first leg.

Ironically, Liverpool would seal the title for City if the leaders beat Crystal Palace on Saturday and Klopp's men win at second placed Manchester United on Sunday.

After trailing well behind City during an injury-hit campaign, Reds boss Klopp doesn't expect things to be any easier next term, especially with United and Chelsea improving.

"We are responsible for the things that happen to us. We were involved in the last few years constantly in semi-finals and fighting for league titles," Klopp said.

"They (City) deserve the situation they are in. That is football, that is fair. They won an awful lot of games.

"We will challenge them again next year but this year we can only finish our season as good as possible and we have nothing to do with semi-finals and finals."

Liverpool head face United on Sunday looking for their first win at Old Trafford in seven years.

However, victory is imperative if they are to maintain their hopes of Champions League qualification and Klopp accepts things will only get more difficult next season.

"It always becomes harder because City never stops. That is clear. They did not stop and they will not stop," he said.

"United is coming up definitely, everyone can see that. Chelsea is obviously in a brilliant place, a top squad.

"Thomas (Tuchel) inherited a present and you can see that they are really good so it will not get easier.

"We're not just talking about City there will be other teams for sure. We have to deal with all the other teams who are outstandingly strong but still go under the radar like Leicester.