Man City's Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Won't get carried away - Manchester City's Phil Foden

Manchester City's Phil Foden has insisted there is no danger of the reigning champions becoming complacent in their pursuit of another Premier League title.

Wednesday's 1-0 win away to Brentford, secured by Foden's 16th-minute goal, left City eight points clear at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola's men recording their 10th successive league win.

And with nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool both dropping points, City appear to be in a commanding position heading into the second half of the season.

"It was an important win," Foden told City's website. "Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I'm proud of the team for doing that.

"Around Christmas time, you can't take your foot off the gas, you have to keep going and remain focused which this team is doing at the moment and you can see we are getting lots of points."

The England international added: "It is the most challenging league in the world and it just goes to show that you can drop points at any time.

"The team is remaining focused at the moment and playing really well so I am happy."

