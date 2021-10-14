RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Manchester City forward Ferran Torres Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Manchester City will be without Ferran Torres for several weeks after the Spain forward suffered a fractured foot on international duty.

Recommended articles

Torres is believed to have sustained the injury during Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final win against Italy.

The 21-year-old was declared fit for the Nations League final defeat against France, but was forced off in the second half in Milan on Sunday.

"Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to his right foot whilst on international duty," a City statement said on Thursday. 

"The City forward, who scored twice in Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture.

"He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored."

Subsequent tests have now revealed the extent of Torres' injury and it is likely to force him out of a period of vital tests for both club and country.

In the coming weeks, Premier League champions City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford, as well as Champions League fixtures against Brugge and Paris Saint Germain.

Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE