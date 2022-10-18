Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Izuchukwu Akawor
The actress was forced by her ex-boyfriend to become a Chelsea supporter and prayer warrior whenever the Blues lost a game.

Irebami Olakanmi
Irebami Olakanmi

Irebami Olakanmi has shared a horror domestic violence experience with her estranged boyfriend.

According to the filmmaker, she was abused and tortured by her boyfriend because of her love for football.

Irebami Olakanmi is a proud Manchester United fan.
Irebami Olakanmi is a proud Manchester United fan.

In a shocking revelation on Twitter, Olakanmi shared that she used to be a Manchester United fan before he boyfriend forced her into becoming a Blue.

He would force her into watching Chelsea matches and turn her into a prayer warrior for the Blues when they lost a game while ensuring she never celebrated or mentioned anything related to Manchester United.

Olakanmi narrated her ordeal in the thread titled 'My domestic violence experience'.

The Thespian and scriptwriter confirmed that she was not sharing a script but a real-life story that happened to her.

"He was a Chelsea fan while I was supporting ManU but I dare not support my club openly, I dare not jubilate if we win," she stated.

Olakanmi shared her experience on Twitter.
Olakanmi shared her experience on Twitter.

"I turned into a prayer warrior for Chelsea to win all for peace to reign, else it’s gonna be a war zone."

"He won’t eat my food and I dare not eat also, why? Chelsea didn’t win the match. It must be a sorrowful moment for us in the house, I have to beg him to eat else I’ll sleep starving."

"If he’s not at home, I must watch the match and tell him in detailed how it went."

More tweets on Olakanmi's experience.
More tweets on Olakanmi's experience.

She added;

"If by chance I slept off and didn’t watch the match, hell will be a better place for me to stay that day.

"Forcing me to support a club against my will, forcing me to watch and narrate the match. Normally if I hear Chelsea, I ought to be having PTSD."

Manchester United and Chelsea will face off this weekend.
Manchester United and Chelsea will face off this weekend.

"This is not a movie or script I’m working on, this is my true life story.”

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head this weekend in the Premier League.

Izuchukwu Akawor

From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala
8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022.
Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
3 reasons KPL players should be happy with the imminent return of the league

From left: Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie de Jong and Lautaro Martinez.
Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today