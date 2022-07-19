10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

United was just too good for the Crystal Palace, who were depleted with as many as ten first-team players missing in action, following a 3-1 win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Anthony Martial continued his good form when he scored his third goal in as many matches to put the Red Devils ahead in the first half.

Fullbacks, Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot played an important part in the opening goal after the former found the latter with an excellent diagonal pass on his weaker foot.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Dalot would emulate his teammate with a delicious pass on his weaker foot to find Martial, who controlled superbly before shooting past the goalkeeper to give United the lead at the break.

In the second half, a brilliant build-up between Bruno Fernandes, Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek set up Marcus Rashford for an easy tap-in to double the advantage for the Red Devils.

Pulse Nigeria

It was not long before Sancho made it 3-0 after another excellent play by Manchester United, Rashford and Martial were involved in the build-up again to set up Sancho for his second of the pre-season.

Palace did pull a goal back through a Joel Ward header to back it 3-1 before United was reduced to 10 men for the last six minutes after substitute, Will Fish, was sent off.

United’s second goal highlights Erik ten Hag’s blueprint from Ajax

While the Red Devils recorded an easy win against a depleted Palace team, surely, their manager, Erik Ten Hag, would be pleased by the nature of the second goal.

Rashford finished an easy tap-in following brilliant work by the trio of Martial, Sancho and former Ajax star, van de Beek.

Pulse Nigeria

A floated long pass from Fernandes was controlled superbly by Martial before finding Sancho in space. The Frenchman made his way into the box, with Sancho threading a through ball back to him which he intercepts away from the onrushing goalkeeper unto van de Beek.

Van de Beek unselfishly picked out the free and unmarked Rashford for a simple Ajax-styled goal to double the advantage.