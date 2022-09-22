Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

The Manchester United manager will battle two others for the monthly award after some impressive performances in the month.

Ten Hag will face Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and his Bournemouth counterpart, Gary O'Neil to determine the best coach for the month.

The brief

All three managers oversaw a total of two (2) matches in September before the international break came calling.

Manchester United and Tottenham recorded a 100% record after two (2) wins in two, while Bournemouth won one and drew the other.

However, Conte's Spurs side was the best entertainers after scoring eight (8) for an average for four (4) per game.

Ten Hag's United overcame a slow start to turn things around with impressive wins over Leicester City and Arsenal.

For Gary O'Neil and his Cherries, four (4) from a possible six (6) after going down 9-0 to Liverpool has completely changed the mood at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth is unbeaten in September after scoring four (4) goals in two (2) matches.