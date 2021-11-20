RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd 'embarrassing' in Watford defeat, says De Gea

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday Creator: Ian KINGTON
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday Creator: Ian KINGTON

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the Red Devils' display in a 4-1 thrashing by Watford on Saturday as "embarrassing" as the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes urged the players to take some of the blame.

Recommended articles

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied speculation over his future after a fifth defeat in seven Premier League games.

The club's hierarchy stuck by Solskjaer during the recent international break despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

But worse was to come at Vicarage Road as the struggling Hornets could afford to miss a first-half penalty twice and still run out comfortable winners.

"There's not much to say -- it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today," said De Gea, who saved two spot-kick attempts from Ismaila Sarr after the first was retaken.

"It's not acceptable -- the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.

"Embarrassing first half -- we could've conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today -- it was nightmare after nightmare. It's not acceptable."

Joshua King and Sarr gave Watford a 2-0 half-time lead before Donny Van de Beek came off the bench to halve United's deficit.

However, any hope of a fightback was thwarted by a red card for captain Harry Maguire and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rounded off another humbling afternoon for Solskjaer's men.

"It's everyone's fault," said Fernandes. "It's not the coach, it's not one player -- it's everyone."

Solskjaer, though, is likely to be the fall guy with a Champions League trip to Villarreal to come on Tuesday before daunting Premier League clashes against leaders Chelsea and an in-form Arsenal.

"This is not Manchester United or the way we ought to play -- it's difficult to say more than that," added De Gea.

"It's been very bad for a long time -- a club like Man United we have to be fighting for trophies and fighting for big things and to be honest we are far from that.

"We always say the same things but it's the truth -- we have to look at ourselves and see where we can improve."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Embarrassed' Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

'Embarrassed' Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Man Utd 'embarrassing' in Watford defeat, says De Gea

Man Utd 'embarrassing' in Watford defeat, says De Gea

Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

RB Leipzig furious as fans again shut out to curb Covid

RB Leipzig furious as fans again shut out to curb Covid

Trending

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game against Uruguay that pushed Argentina closer to qualifying for the World Cup Creator: Ernesto Ryan

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN