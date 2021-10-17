RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd must fix 'mentality and tactics', says Pogba

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba Creator: Paul ELLIS
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba Creator: Paul ELLIS

Paul Pogba delivered a withering assessment of the state of Manchester United's form after a 4-2 defeat to Leicester left the Red Devils already five points adrift in the Premier League title race.

Recommended articles

United have not won an English top-flight title since 2013, but were expected to challenge this season after splashing out to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the transfer window.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have taken just one point from a possible nine against Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester in their last three league games.

United also crashed out of the League Cup last month and are under pressure for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta after losing their opening group game to Swiss side Young Boys.

"If we want to win the title, these are the games we need to win, even if they are very hard," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven't found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals."

United's defence was easily exposed by a Leicester side that had not won since August before Saturday.

Solskjaer started with all of Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Ronaldo and hinted afterwards he may have to sacrifice some of his attacking stars to better balance the side.

"We know that the fans were going to push and put pressure on us and we need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance - in a good way - by taking the ball and playing our football," added Pogba.

"We need to find the key for this change because we deserved to lose.

"I don't know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something. We need to find the mentality and tactics to win. We have to look as individuals and as a team to fix this."

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said Solskjaer's forward players were not working hard enough defensively.

"I love them as players those five, but having them all in the same team there's not enough work horses," said Neville.

"We needed work horses alongside the great players. Manchester United at this moment in time are imbalanced."

The pressure is rising on Solskjaer to turn things around quickly ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Solskjaer's men face Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next six Premier League games.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe