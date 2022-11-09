CARABAO CUP

'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

David Ben
Chelsea stretched their winless streak to three consecutive games under Graham Potter this season, after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here's how fans have reacted.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night

Manchester City sealed their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup draw after scoring two goals early in the second half to ensure Graham Potter's side suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the hosts with a peach of a free-kick in the 53rd minute before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead five minutes later to take the tie away from Chelsea.

The London Blues should've taken the lead through young left-back Lewis Hall just before half-time, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied him in a series of impressive saves on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for Manchester City against Chelsea Twitter

Despite the visitors' fairly positive display throughout the first half, their fate was sealed as soon as City broke the deadlock in the second half.

Graham Potter on the other hand, had a much more miserable night to forget, with his Chelsea side suddenly stuttering after a promising start to his tenure.

The Blues looked well below City's level, though - even without their prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland, as they are looking to reclaim the EFL Cup title once again next year.

Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for Man City on Wednesday night Twitter

Following the defeat for Chelsea, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben

