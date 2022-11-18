TRENDING

Why Ronaldo could have lied on joining Manchester City and other top-rated football stories

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Mauricio Pochettino are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Mauricio Pochettino.
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Mauricio Pochettino.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Manchester City are in shock after hearing that Cristiano Ronaldo was "close" to joining them on August 2021 when he was exiting Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in action against Aston Villa on November 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in action against Aston Villa on November 6, 2022. AFP

READ: Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Ronaldo admitted to Piers Morgan that he was on City's radar and that they were closing in on him but he turned them down for Manchester United. For City to decline the rumours, it means that Ronaldo could have lied in his interview.

David Beckham is under fierce criticism from various people around the world after claiming that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be used as a unifying factor.

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham watches from the sideline prior to the game against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on August 20, 2022.
Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham watches from the sideline prior to the game against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on August 20, 2022. AFP

Beckham is the ambassador for Qatar in this year's World Cup edition. It has been claimed that many people lost their lives while constructing the stadiums that will be used during the World Cup tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino is open to the idea of managing England in case Gareth Southgate is sacked if he fails to perform in the Qatar World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022.
Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022. AFP

Pochettino was sacked by PSG after failing to clinch the UEFA Champions League despite having top players in his squad. Will England shine? Will Poch have to wait for a little bit longer for him to land another job?

Lionel Messi has asked to for a private room where he will stay during the 2022 World Cup after the retirement of Sergio Aguero due to an illness.

Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring Mason Mount's situation with Chelsea with the player set to hold further contract talks with the London based club.

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has admitted he would like to come back to the club.

Christopher Nkunku has defended his France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga after he was subjected to vile racist abuse this week.

