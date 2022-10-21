How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Manchester City

Establishment: 1880

Nickname: The Citizens

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Current club owners: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Current manager: Pep Guardiola

Club captain: İlkay Gündoğan

Current club position: 2nd

Despite playing flawless football under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to lay their hands on a Champions League trophy since their establishment in 1880.

AFP

Manchester City has a total of 36 trophies in their cabinet with their latest being the English Premier League title for the 2021/23 campaign.

8 English Premier League Cups 1 Winners Cup 6 FA Cups 8 League Cups 6 Community Shield Cups 7 2nd Tier Cups

AFP

Man City are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Current Squad

Ederson Scott Carson Stefan Ortega Kyle Walker John Stones Ruben Dias Nathan Ake Aymeric Laporte Joao Cancelo Rico Lewis Manuel Akanji Josh Wilson-Esbrand Jack Grealish Ilkay Gundogan Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Phil Foden Bernardo Silva Cole Plamer Kalvin Philips Yangel Herrera Sergio Gomez Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez

Did you know?

Manchester City have twice held the British transfer record. The first was in 1979 when Steve Daley joined from Wolves for £1.45 million. They then held the record again in 2008 when Robinho joined from Real Madrid for £32.5 million.

Manchester City hold the record for highest home attendance by an English club. City packed 84,569 fans into Maine Road for their game against Stoke City in 1934.

AFP