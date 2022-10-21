Manchester City rediscovered its potential under Pep Guardiola and they are among the clubs that play super flawless football in the current era.
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
A look into Manchester City Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Manchester City
Establishment: 1880
Nickname: The Citizens
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Current club owners: Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Current manager: Pep Guardiola
Club captain: İlkay Gündoğan
Current club position: 2nd
Despite playing flawless football under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to lay their hands on a Champions League trophy since their establishment in 1880.
Manchester City has a total of 36 trophies in their cabinet with their latest being the English Premier League title for the 2021/23 campaign.
- 8 English Premier League Cups
- 1 Winners Cup
- 6 FA Cups
- 8 League Cups
- 6 Community Shield Cups
- 7 2nd Tier Cups
Man City are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.
Current Squad
- Ederson
- Scott Carson
- Stefan Ortega
- Kyle Walker
- John Stones
- Ruben Dias
- Nathan Ake
- Aymeric Laporte
- Joao Cancelo
- Rico Lewis
- Manuel Akanji
- Josh Wilson-Esbrand
- Jack Grealish
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Rodri
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Phil Foden
- Bernardo Silva
- Cole Plamer
- Kalvin Philips
- Yangel Herrera
- Sergio Gomez
- Riyad Mahrez
- Erling Haaland
- Julian Alvarez
Did you know?
- Manchester City have twice held the British transfer record. The first was in 1979 when Steve Daley joined from Wolves for £1.45 million. They then held the record again in 2008 when Robinho joined from Real Madrid for £32.5 million.
- Manchester City hold the record for highest home attendance by an English club. City packed 84,569 fans into Maine Road for their game against Stoke City in 1934.
- In 1937/38, City became the only club to ever be relegated in England with a positive goal difference, as they ended the campaign with 80 goals scored and 77 conceded.
- Manchester City is one of four clubs that are part of the City Football Group. City have an affiliation with Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos and New York City.
