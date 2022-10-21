MANCHESTER CITY

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Manchester City Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An Aerial view of the Etihad Stadium Stadium, home to Manchester City
An Aerial view of the Etihad Stadium Stadium, home to Manchester City

Manchester City rediscovered its potential under Pep Guardiola and they are among the clubs that play super flawless football in the current era.

Read Also

Name: Manchester City

Establishment: 1880

Nickname: The Citizens

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Current club owners: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Current manager: Pep Guardiola

Club captain: İlkay Gündoğan

Current club position: 2nd

Despite playing flawless football under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to lay their hands on a Champions League trophy since their establishment in 1880.

Rodri of Man City ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City on October 11, 2022, in Copenhagen.
Rodri of Man City ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City on October 11, 2022, in Copenhagen. AFP

READ: 'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

Manchester City has a total of 36 trophies in their cabinet with their latest being the English Premier League title for the 2021/23 campaign.

  1. 8 English Premier League Cups
  2. 1 Winners Cup
  3. 6 FA Cups
  4. 8 League Cups
  5. 6 Community Shield Cups
  6. 7 2nd Tier Cups
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline when Man City clashed with Liverpool at Anfield on October 16, 2022.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline when Man City clashed with Liverpool at Anfield on October 16, 2022. AFP

Man City are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

  1. Ederson
  2. Scott Carson
  3. Stefan Ortega
  4. Kyle Walker
  5. John Stones
  6. Ruben Dias
  7. Nathan Ake
  8. Aymeric Laporte
  9. Joao Cancelo
  10. Rico Lewis
  11. Manuel Akanji
  12. Josh Wilson-Esbrand
  13. Jack Grealish
  14. Ilkay Gundogan
  15. Rodri
  16. Kevin De Bruyne
  17. Phil Foden
  18. Bernardo Silva
  19. Cole Plamer
  20. Kalvin Philips
  21. Yangel Herrera
  22. Sergio Gomez
  23. Riyad Mahrez
  24. Erling Haaland
  25. Julian Alvarez
  • Manchester City have twice held the British transfer record. The first was in 1979 when Steve Daley joined from Wolves for £1.45 million. They then held the record again in 2008 when Robinho joined from Real Madrid for £32.5 million.
  • Manchester City hold the record for highest home attendance by an English club. City packed 84,569 fans into Maine Road for their game against Stoke City in 1934.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City in action V Liverpool on October 16, 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City in action V Liverpool on October 16, 2022. AFP
  • In 1937/38, City became the only club to ever be relegated in England with a positive goal difference, as they ended the campaign with 80 goals scored and 77 conceded.
  • Manchester City is one of four clubs that are part of the City Football Group. City have an affiliation with Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos and New York City.

More from category

  • An Aerial view of the Etihad Stadium Stadium, home to Manchester City

    How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Steven Gerrard

    Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

  • Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

    Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Recommended articles

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022.
EPL

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
TRANSFERS

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup
QATAR 2022

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Steven Gerrard
TRENDING

Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement and other top trending football stories