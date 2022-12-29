Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Haaland is determined to continue scoring for City after missing the 2022 FIFA World since Norway didn't make it to the competition.

The forward opened up in the post-match interview about having mixed reactions during the tournament but he is now over it and ready to focus on his career.

AFP

"I've been at home, being a bit mad that I'm not playing at the World Cup. To watch other people score to win games at the World Cup kind of triggers me, kind of motivates me and irritates me. I'm more hungry and I'm more ready than ever," said Haaland.

City manager Pep Guardiola commented on Haaland's movement on the pitch as he thinks the forward can always improve despite scoring many goals.

“He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position at the right time, really good. I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him, but as much as he can play minutes, he will be better,” stated Guardiola.

The City manager added that Haaland has gotten better than when he signed for the club and now needs to work on his pace and other aspects.

AFP

“Of course we are delighted, but that little bit of extra pace he had at the beginning of the season, he struggles a little bit.

“I am still more than satisfied, but the first part of the season he was sharper. He is getting better, an incredible professional. He takes care of his body and mind," concluded Guardiola.