PREMIER LEAGUE

Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scored a brace against Leeds United in the EPL on December 28, 2022

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland added two goals to his tally after netting a brace against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Haaland is determined to continue scoring for City after missing the 2022 FIFA World since Norway didn't make it to the competition.

The forward opened up in the post-match interview about having mixed reactions during the tournament but he is now over it and ready to focus on his career.

Erling Haaland (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.
Erling Haaland (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.

READ: Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

"I've been at home, being a bit mad that I'm not playing at the World Cup. To watch other people score to win games at the World Cup kind of triggers me, kind of motivates me and irritates me. I'm more hungry and I'm more ready than ever," said Haaland.

City manager Pep Guardiola commented on Haaland's movement on the pitch as he thinks the forward can always improve despite scoring many goals.

“He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position at the right time, really good. I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him, but as much as he can play minutes, he will be better,” stated Guardiola.

The City manager added that Haaland has gotten better than when he signed for the club and now needs to work on his pace and other aspects.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.

“Of course we are delighted, but that little bit of extra pace he had at the beginning of the season, he struggles a little bit.

“I am still more than satisfied, but the first part of the season he was sharper. He is getting better, an incredible professional. He takes care of his body and mind," concluded Guardiola.

Manchester City is second on the English Premier table after their 3-1 victory over Leeds United.

Fabian Simiyu
