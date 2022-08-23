PREMIER LEAGUE

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's scored in either half of the game to give Manchester United their first win of the season.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lost himself after tasting victory for the first time in the Premier League, following a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday evening.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's scored in either half to give the Red Devils a precious victory, launching their 2022/23 season after humbling defeats to Brentford and Brighton in their opening two fixtures.

Although Mohamed Salah scored a late goal for Liverpool to make things a bit nervy for United, Ten Hag’s side managed to hold on.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch manager was so elated that he used the f-word to describe how well his team played.

ALSO READ: 'Missing Mane' - Mixed Reactions as Manchester United Resurrect from the dead to win Liverpool

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney suffers 6-0 defeat with D.C United

COMMENT: Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

“They can play f***ing good football!” he started, with Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones eventually apologizing on his behalf.

Jason Sancho opened the scoring as Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1
“We have to be a team, in good spirits and that is what we saw today. I told them we have to act, not talk a lot. We have to battle, be brave,” Ten Hag added.

In the post-match interview, Ten Hag lauded the performance of some of the United players, including Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, and Scott McTominay.

“He [Bruno] showed leadership, along with Varane. Not just the two, we need more leaders. Of course, we are happy, I know the rivalry against Liverpool, don’t just bring it against Liverpool, bring this organisation and intensity in every game.

Manchester United celebrate their first Premier League victory of the season
“Tactically, you see where you can have weapons in the game. You see we have speed then Fernandes and Eriksen have a pass. Scott McTominay had a magnificent game.”

Before the 2-1 victory at the Theatre of Dreams, United officially unveiled new signing Casemiro before he headed to the stands to watch the game with the home fans.

Manchester United will head to St. Mary's Stadium next weekend to take on Southampton, with the hope of continuing their newfound form.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

