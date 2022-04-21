MANCHESTER UNITED

'I want to win the league' and 2 other things Erik ten Hag said after being announced as United's manager

The Dutchman is expected to join the Premier League club from the end of this season until June 2025

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed his priority at the moment, is to finish the season on a positive note with his current club Ajax, before making the anticipated move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was on Thursday, officially announced as the Red Devils' new manager to the delight of Manchester United fans who saw him presented on social media, and on the club's website with a Manchester United shirt.

The Dutchman is expected to join the Premier League club from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, subject to work visa requirements.

Ahead of his new challenge with the record Premier League winners, Ten Hag spoke to Ajax's media, highlighting three key points.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said the 52-year-old.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

“I'm happy that it has been finalised and that it has been officially announced. That clarity is important.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

“But I only have one interest now and that's these last five games. I want to finish my time here on a positive note, by winning the league. By doing so, we'll qualify directly for the Champions League. Ajax belongs there.”

