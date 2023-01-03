ADVERTISEMENT
PREMIER LEAGUE

Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

Fabian Simiyu
Fabian Simiyu

Manchester United and Arsenal will be in action today as the EPL race heats up

Casemiro of Manchester United (left) and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
Manchester United will welcome Bournemouth at Old Trafford while Arsenal will clash with Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in the English Premier League today on January 3, 2023.

The race for the top four is heating up and Arsenal is yet to lose another match after the restart of the EPL campaign on November 26, 2022.

Arsenal versus Newcastle United is a match that will determine how the EPL table looks as the two wait to meet at the Emirates Stadium at 22:45 pm EAT.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko (35) ready for a throw in either side of Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta & Assistant Manager Albert Stuivenberg during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal on December 31, 2022.
READ: 5 key points from the weekend's action

Arsenal are league leader with 43 points while Newcastle are third with 34 points. Both teams have been on a winning streak and today's match will determine who is the real EPL king.

As for Newcastle, they are enjoying an unforgettable ride with their Saudi owners after a recent takeover of the club.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will face Bournemouth in the EPL at 23:00 pm EAT at Old Trafford, days after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium.

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag hugs midfielder Christian Eriksen (14) after substitution during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on December 31, 2022.
The high-flying United has been causing trouble in the league after having a poor start in the campaign. United is fourth with 32 points while Bournemouth is 17th with 16 points.

Leicester City versus Fulham United will be a match that will put Brendan Rodgers under pressure since many fans have already lost faith in him after failing to lead The Foxes to the top four of the EPL.

Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester City takes notes during the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leicester City on December 30, 2022.
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester at 22:45 pm EAT. Will Rodgers be sacked after the match or will he ask for more time to turn things around?

