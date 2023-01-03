Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

The race for the top four is heating up and Arsenal is yet to lose another match after the restart of the EPL campaign on November 26, 2022.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal versus Newcastle United is a match that will determine how the EPL table looks as the two wait to meet at the Emirates Stadium at 22:45 pm EAT.

AFP

Arsenal are league leader with 43 points while Newcastle are third with 34 points. Both teams have been on a winning streak and today's match will determine who is the real EPL king.

As for Newcastle, they are enjoying an unforgettable ride with their Saudi owners after a recent takeover of the club.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will face Bournemouth in the EPL at 23:00 pm EAT at Old Trafford, days after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium.

AFP

The high-flying United has been causing trouble in the league after having a poor start in the campaign. United is fourth with 32 points while Bournemouth is 17th with 16 points.

Leicester City vs Fulham

Leicester City versus Fulham United will be a match that will put Brendan Rodgers under pressure since many fans have already lost faith in him after failing to lead The Foxes to the top four of the EPL.

AFP