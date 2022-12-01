Why Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training and other stories making headlines today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training session with Portugal in Qatar, moments after it was announced that a Saudi-based club was chasing for his signature.

AFP

It has been revealed that the talisman has secretly agreed on a bumper deal with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after quitting Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United wants to offer Marcus Rashford a long-term deal with the forward's deal set to expire on June 2023 after the 2022/23 season.

AFP

Rashford has impressed in Qatar and he has 3 goals under his name already. The forward has improved tremendously and United wants to have a long-term project with him.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has up to February 2023 to decide on his future and especially if he will return to Major League Soccer at Los Angeles FC.

AFP

Bale joined LAFC after the expiration of his contract a Real Madrid where he failed to impress. Bale has been bundled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup together with Wales after failing to register a win.

More developing football stories

It has been reported by verified sources that Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the current season.

Juventus CEO John Elkann is ready to do whatever it takes to take Juventus back to its glory days which includes getting back some club legends on board.