Why Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training and other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Gareth Bale are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Gareth Bale.
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Gareth Bale.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training session with Portugal in Qatar, moments after it was announced that a Saudi-based club was chasing for his signature.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022.

READ: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

It has been revealed that the talisman has secretly agreed on a bumper deal with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after quitting Manchester United.

Manchester United wants to offer Marcus Rashford a long-term deal with the forward's deal set to expire on June 2023 after the 2022/23 season.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates scoring a goal to make the score against 1-0 Wales on November 29, 2022.
Marcus Rashford of England celebrates scoring a goal to make the score against 1-0 Wales on November 29, 2022.

Rashford has impressed in Qatar and he has 3 goals under his name already. The forward has improved tremendously and United wants to have a long-term project with him.

Gareth Bale has up to February 2023 to decide on his future and especially if he will return to Major League Soccer at Los Angeles FC.

Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022.
Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022.

Bale joined LAFC after the expiration of his contract a Real Madrid where he failed to impress. Bale has been bundled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup together with Wales after failing to register a win.

It has been reported by verified sources that Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the current season.

Juventus CEO John Elkann is ready to do whatever it takes to take Juventus back to its glory days which includes getting back some club legends on board.

A Premier League footballer under investigation for two alleged rapes has had his bail extended to a date in early January.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

