South African legend joins Manchester United

The Premier League season is almost underway as new Red Devils manager - Erik ten Hag, continues to bring the club back to it's glory days.

In a bid to do that, Manchester United have now hired the services of Bennie McCarthy, who will now become a member of Ten Hag's squad as a first-team striker's coach.

According to a report from The Athletic, McCarthy, who is a life-long fan of the Red Devils is now the latest addition to United's coaching staff.

The 44-year-old former Blackburn star is regarded as the greatest striker in the Bafana Bafana team history.

McCarthy, who has previous Premier League experience with Blackburn Rovers, has been understood to be working as a coach since retiring from the game in 2013.

The South African international, who speaks four languages, has recently been working with with top club's in his country's apex football division including Cape Town City and Amazulu FC, and now, he’s set to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

McCarthy was named South African Premier League Coach of the Year in 2021.

An award that would see him offered the South African national team job, which he would eventually turn down.