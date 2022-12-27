Why Manchester United fans are ranting on Twitter

Gakpo plays for the Dutch national team and PSV Eindhoven and the forward has agreed to join Liverpool after United dilly-dallied in the process of singing him.

United fans have lost faith completely in their management after Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated and now they have failed to sign a prolific replacement.

AFP

The fact that Gakpo has signed for Liverpool frustrates them more since The Reds are their bitter rivals when it comes to winning football and playing nice football.

Erik ten Hag who is the United manager had spoken earlier about signing Ronaldo's replacement and Gakpo was in everyone's mind.

"Two things. Impulse can come out of our own club, see Garnacho, see Elanga, see Pellistri, who made a good impression at the World Cup and also in training. That is first.

AFP

"Second, yes, we are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one.

"The right one is a player that brings quality to the team, not just adding to the squad because that only gives you problems. And, you know the criteria is high here at Manchester United," said Ten Hag.