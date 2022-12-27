ADVERTISEMENT
Why Manchester United fans are ranting on Twitter

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester United fans want the Glazer family to sell the club for failing to sign some top players

Manchester United fans display Glazers out banner ahead of the game Manchester United v Burnley on December 21, 2022.
Manchester United fans are bitter after Liverpool snatched Cody Gakpo from them in the transfer market on December 26, 2022, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Gakpo plays for the Dutch national team and PSV Eindhoven and the forward has agreed to join Liverpool after United dilly-dallied in the process of singing him.

United fans have lost faith completely in their management after Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated and now they have failed to sign a prolific replacement.

Erik ten Hag manager of Manchester United, during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on October 2, 2022
The fact that Gakpo has signed for Liverpool frustrates them more since The Reds are their bitter rivals when it comes to winning football and playing nice football.

Erik ten Hag who is the United manager had spoken earlier about signing Ronaldo's replacement and Gakpo was in everyone's mind.

"Two things. Impulse can come out of our own club, see Garnacho, see Elanga, see Pellistri, who made a good impression at the World Cup and also in training. That is first.

Manchester United fans display Glazers out banner ahead of the game Manchester United v Burnley on December 21, 2022.
"Second, yes, we are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one.

"The right one is a player that brings quality to the team, not just adding to the squad because that only gives you problems. And, you know the criteria is high here at Manchester United," said Ten Hag.

Prolific strikers are scarce in the market and this means that the United scouts have a tough assignment ahead of them. The Premier League is intense at the moment and every team needs a talisman who can help push the club.

