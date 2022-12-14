Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

A lot has been going on behind the scenes and the Manchester United star deleted all of his Instagram photos recently to signify that he was taking a break from the crowded platform.

Manchester United travelled to Spain recently for a winter training session and it was noted that Erik ten Hag who is the current Manchester United manager didn't include him in the squad.

The manager has however come out and spoken about the whereabouts of Sancho, who has been out of form even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

"He's not fit enough to be here. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. He was not in the right status or fitness state.

"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be." Said Ten Hag.

It has been revealed that Sancho is in the Netherlands training with one of Ten Hg's trusted fitness coaches during this winter break. The aim is to help Sancho realise his potential.

United will face Burnley in the Carabao Cup before clashing with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.