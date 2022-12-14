ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Fabian Simiyu
Erik ten Hag omitted Jadon Sancho from the United squad that travelled to Spain for winter-friendly matches

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on November 13, 2022.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on November 13, 2022.

Jadon Sancho is yet to reappear in public after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate from the England squad that participated in the World Cup in Qatar.

A lot has been going on behind the scenes and the Manchester United star deleted all of his Instagram photos recently to signify that he was taking a break from the crowded platform.

Manchester United travelled to Spain recently for a winter training session and it was noted that Erik ten Hag who is the current Manchester United manager didn't include him in the squad.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.

The manager has however come out and spoken about the whereabouts of Sancho, who has been out of form even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

"He's not fit enough to be here. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. He was not in the right status or fitness state.

"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be." Said Ten Hag.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.

It has been revealed that Sancho is in the Netherlands training with one of Ten Hg's trusted fitness coaches during this winter break. The aim is to help Sancho realise his potential.

United will face Burnley in the Carabao Cup before clashing with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Ten Hag is hoping that his players who left for the World Cup will settle quickly into the system when they come back.

