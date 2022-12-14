Jadon Sancho is yet to reappear in public after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate from the England squad that participated in the World Cup in Qatar.
Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho
Erik ten Hag omitted Jadon Sancho from the United squad that travelled to Spain for winter-friendly matches
Recommended articles
A lot has been going on behind the scenes and the Manchester United star deleted all of his Instagram photos recently to signify that he was taking a break from the crowded platform.
Manchester United travelled to Spain recently for a winter training session and it was noted that Erik ten Hag who is the current Manchester United manager didn't include him in the squad.
The manager has however come out and spoken about the whereabouts of Sancho, who has been out of form even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.
"He's not fit enough to be here. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. He was not in the right status or fitness state.
"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be." Said Ten Hag.
It has been revealed that Sancho is in the Netherlands training with one of Ten Hg's trusted fitness coaches during this winter break. The aim is to help Sancho realise his potential.
United will face Burnley in the Carabao Cup before clashing with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.
Ten Hag is hoping that his players who left for the World Cup will settle quickly into the system when they come back.
More from category
-
QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium
-
PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year
-
QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup