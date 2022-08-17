Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

Ronaldo has blasted the media for spreading lies about him and his future at the troubled English club Manchester United and promised to reveal the truth in the coming weeks.

"They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks," Ronaldo said in the post on Instagram.

"The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Ronaldo's unsettled future at Manchester United

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid star has reportedly unsettled at Old Trafford having told the club he wants out.

Ronaldo has just a year left on his current contract at United but wants out this summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo returned to the English giant last summer in fanfare after snubbing a move to neighbours Manchester City.

However, the last dance at Old Trafford has not gone as planned as United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and missed out on the Champions League.

This has led to rumours that Ronaldo wants out and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent the entire summer trying to engineer a move away from the club.