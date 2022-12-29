ADVERTISEMENT
Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Fabian Simiyu
Christian Eriksen has said life must go on even after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022.
Christian Eriksen of Manchester United has spoken for the first time after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club and it seems like everything is in order at the moment.

The Danish midfielder has stated that it was saddening to see Ronaldo leave but life must go on at the end of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford following his interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is still searching for c club to join after exiting United with most clubs keeping them off due to his high wage demands.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022.
According to Christian Eriksen, Ronaldo is already a legend at Manchester United and he will be remembered as one of the players who helped put up the club's history.

The first season of Ronaldo's second stint at the club was a success before Erik ten Hag came in and changed everything. In his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo stated openly that he doesn't respect Ten Hag since he feels that the United manager doesn't respect him also.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.
Eriksen talked about the transformation of United under Erik ten Hag and he was quick to praise the Dutch manager for his tremendous job at the club.

Eriksen has featured in many games for United and he has been the key ingredient in most of United's wins this season.

United lost several games at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but they bounced back stronger. They have accumulated 29 points so far and they are fifth on the table.

