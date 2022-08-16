TRANSFERS

Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ten Hag has since his arrival at Man United, been desperate to strengthen his midfield, especially considering back-to-back defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request
Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request

Manchester United have further entered panic mode as their intended move for Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate and Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot have fallen apart due to the midfielder’s wage demands.

United's manager Erik ten Hag has since his arrival at the club this summer, been desperate to strengthen his midfield, especially considering back-to-back opening Premier League defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

With the deal for Rabiot now fallen apart, the Premier League could be regarded to be back to square one.

Villar Perosa, Italy, 4th August 2022. Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa
Villar Perosa, Italy, 4th August 2022. Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa AFP

Veronique Rabiot, the mother of the Juventus playmaker who negotiated a deal on his behalf was frequently seen as a roadblock in conversations because of her feared reputation.

ALSO READ: Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

Manchester United's football director John Murtough was reported to have flown to Turin last week in an attempt to close the deal after United reached an agreement with Juventus on August 6.

United had agreed to pay a £15 million price to Italian giants for Rabiot, with the possibility of increasing it to £20 million, but the France international reportedly demanded an outrageous which the Red Devils refused to pay.

The Dutchman had made it clear that he wants to bring in new players, meaning that Rabiot's deal falling off will come as a huge setback for his plans this season.

The Red Devils kickstarted the new Premier League season embarrassingly with losses to Brighton: 2-1 at home, and Brentford: 4-0 away from home.

Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season Getty Images

So far, the former Ajax boss has welcomed just three players this summer, centreback Lisandro Martinez, fullback Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Failure to sign Rabiot leaves United’s plans in further disarray as the transfer deadline on September 1 looms, with the club having earlier said goodbye to central midfielders Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request

    Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

  • [FILE] Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa (in pink) meets President elect William Ruto in a past function

    Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports

    Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Recommended articles

Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

Trending

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is being investigated by the FA after his claims about referee Anthony Taylor after Sunday's London derby draw
PREMIER LEAGUE

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

Biggest upsets from the weekend
BETTING

Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

Matheus Cunha is reportedly set to join Manchester United
BREAKING

Manchester United reportedly close to signing Brazilian forward Mateus Cunha

Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

Reactions as Nunez channels Zidane in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Reactions as Nunez channels Zidane in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Social media reactions to Juventus 3-0 win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday night
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'What a debut' - Reactions as Di Maria scores for Juventus in opening game win over Sassuolo

Liverpool are still missing Sadio Mane
COMMENT

Liverpool’s winless start to the season vindicates Sadio Mane