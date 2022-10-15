Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Patrice Evra is set to stand trial at the Paris Police court over a remark on his social media.

Patrice Evra will reportedly stand trial in a Paris Court over previous homophobic remarks
Patrice Evra will reportedly stand trial in a Paris Court over previous homophobic remarks

Evra made a controversial post on his social networks following Manchester United’s victory over Paris St Germain in the UEFA Champions League in March 2019.

Read Also

After the defeat of the French club, Evra launched an insult aimed at former PSG player Jérôme Rothen, with a comment that read: "Paris, you are fags, you are PDs... Here, it is the men who speak."

The former Manchester United defender and captain, is now set to be tried on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Paris Police court over homophobic remarks according to a report from Le Parisien.

However, Evra then posted a new message to apologize, ensuring that he was not homophobic.

Patric Evra
Patric Evra pulse senegal

But the associations Mousse and Stop Homophobia, supported by the anti-homophobia collective Rouge Direct, had filed a complaint, indicting him for "public insult to a group of people because of their sexual orientation".

The report adds that the former France international had acknowledged before the judge that he had made the disputed remarks, referring to the facts that would have taken place on March 15, 2019, "the date of the birthday of footballer Paul Pogba".

In his referral order to the trial dated May 5, the investigating judge believes that Patrice Evra "sworded in a private framework for the production of a video that was then published on Snapchat without his knowledge".

As per the report, the non-public insult inva's in court now causes Patrice Evra to pay a fine of €1,500, and earned him to appear on Monday morning, October 17, before the Paris police court.

If the violation of public insult had been retained, Patrice Evra would have appeared before the correctional court and would have been liable to one year's imprisonment of a fine of €45,000.

Patrice Evra: Manchester United legend
Patrice Evra: Manchester United legend Pulse Ghana

According to Etienne Deshoulières, a lawyer for the associations, "the use of this homophobic insult by a former captain of the French team is not insignificant.

“This reinforces the climate of homophobia present in professional football.”

"This trial is an unmissable opportunity to affirm that the impunity of homophobia in football is over,".

And Julien Pontes, who is the spokesman for the Collectif Rouge Direct, claims Evra’s trial would be a strong signal a few weeks before the World Cup in Qatar.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Mason Greenwwod has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions

    Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid rape charges

  • NurPhoto

    EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

  • Patrice Evra will reportedly stand trial in a Paris Court over previous homophobic remarks

    Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

Recommended articles

Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid rape charges

Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid rape charges

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

Bothered by injuries? Here are assets that could help your FPL team on GW 11

Bothered by injuries? Here are assets that could help your FPL team on GW 11

Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Trending

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala during their Bundesliga match

Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

Real Madrid and Barcelona could rekindle this heated encounter in Las Vegas El Clasico.
LALIGA

PREVIEW: It's all about El Clasico as Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in LaLiga

From left: Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Guimaraes
TRENDING

Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe, other top trending football stories today

Pulse Sports features an incredible fan art of Lionel Messi by a popular 20-year-old female artist
FANDOM VIRAL

Check out this amazing Lionel Messi Art

NurPhoto

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

From left: Scott McTominay, Bukayo Saka and Said Benrahma
UEL

Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

Patrice Evra will reportedly stand trial in a Paris Court over previous homophobic remarks

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments