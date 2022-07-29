PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Dutchman is taking charge and making the club his after a big change to a 30-year-old tradition at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag is taking charge of everything at Manchester United.
Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has switched the dugout at Manchester United ahead of the next season.

The club confirmed on Friday that the Dutchman has asked for the home and away dugouts to be permanently switched. Ten Hag approved the important change after he visited the club for the first time in May.

"Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up," the club said in a statement.

The club statement added that the change will allow the home staff and players to be closer to the traditional heart of the home support at the famous Stretford End.

"Switching sides will also position the home staff and players closer to the Stretford End – the traditional heart of the home support – and align the dugouts with the halves of the pitch in which the home and away teams warm up before the game," the statement added.

The home dugout at Old Trafford has occupied the East section of the stadium for almost three decades but will wear a new look as Ten Hag looks to restore the glory days at United.

Ten Hag will make his home debut as Manchester United manager on Sunday when the Red Devils take on Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have left for Norway for the first of two matches in 24 hours as Ten Hag steps up preparations for the new season.

United will face La Liga side Atletico Madrid on noonday on Saturday before taking on another Spanish side Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

New signings, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez all made the trip to the Scandinavian country.

However, Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, was a notable omission from the traveling squad.

Ronaldo has not played a part in pre-season so far for United, missing the tour of Bangkok and Australia due to a 'personal' problem.

The 37-year-old remains a subject of intense transfer speculation as the former Real Madrid forward is said to want a move away from the club.

