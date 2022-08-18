PREMIER LEAGUE

Revealed: Why Britain's Richest man wants to buy Manchester United

David Ben
After Elon Musk's bluff, Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now reportedly interested in buying Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?
With speculations continuing to mount in England, owing to the possibility of the sale of Manchester United this summer, fans have been left on their toes as to what the future of their beloved club will be.

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO and the wealthiest man on the planet Elon Musk, had joked about his intentions to buy Manchester United.

However, the South-African-born Billionaire left many Red Devils fans heartbroken after confirming his tweet was indeed a bluff.

Manchester United fans have continued to protest against the club's current ownership, as they seek for an overhaul in the club's modus operandi.

Manchester United's US co-chairmen Joel Glazer (R) and Avram Glazer (L)
Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also been added to the list of interested persons regarding the sale of the Glazer-owned Manchester club.

There has been so much speculation this week that the American businessmen could be interested in selling after all.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes
However, it might be currently impossible for the Glazers completely let go of their franchise, although they are thought to be open to the idea of selling a minority stake in the club.

US private equity firm Apollo are rumoured to be in exclusive talks over the purchase of the stake.

But Sir Ratcliffe's intentions are understood to be far from owning a stake in the club, with the 69-year-old billionaire, looking to acquire the entire club and not just become a minority shareholder.

While United have declined to comment on the rumours, Ratcliffe has made little secret of his desire to acquire the club from the Glazers.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson told the Times as per The Mirror.

Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS
Ratcliffe's proposed bid for United is said to include some former players, though they have not been named at this stage.

The British Billionaire also made an incredible late bid for Premier League club Chelsea in May, when the club was put up for sale by former owner Roman Abramovich.

However, Ratcliffe's poor timing of the bid was understood to be the reason why a deal wasn't considered with his bid claimed to be higher than the competitors at the time.

There is increased pressure on the Glazers from United's disgruntled fanbase to part ways with the club due to the decline in recent years.

