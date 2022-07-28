PREMIER LEAGUE

Lisandro Martinez to wear Paul Pogba's no.6 at Manchester United

The butcher has become the eighth player to take over the shirt number vacated by former midfielder Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez has been given a famous shirt number at Manchester United.
English club Manchester United has revealed the squad number for new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez officially completed his transfer to Manchester United on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Lisandro Martinez was certainly destined to wear red.
Now, the club has revealed his shirt number with the defender set to sport the number six (6) on the back of his shirt next season.

Before the move to Old Trafford, Martinez wore number 21 at Ajax throughout his time at the Eredivisie champions.

Martinez becomes the 8th player to wear the number 6 at Manchester United.
The 24-year-old is now the eighth player to wear the number six (6) shirt since squad numbers were introduced in 1993/94.

With the Argentine now the owner of the number 6, he takes over from former midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Pogba, for the second time, left United on free to join Juventus after five years at the club.

Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus for the second time on a free.
Upon his signing, Pogba was handed the number 6 when he joined from Juventus in the summer of 2016, becoming the seventh player to wear the number.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Martinez will have a better United career than the Frenchman whose time at Old Trafford continues to divide the entire fan base and football world.

First sight of Martinez in a Manchester United kit.
United fans could see Martinez in action for the first time with his new number this weekend when United take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later.

