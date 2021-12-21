RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United have reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak at the club

Manchester United have reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak at the club Creator: OLI SCARFF
Manchester United have reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak at the club Creator: OLI SCARFF

Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of two Premier League matches.

Recommended articles

United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their matches at Brentford and at home against Brighton were subsequently called off.

"Manchester United's players have started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis," the club said in a statement.

"The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning.

"Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture -- the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday, December 27."

The Premier League announced on Monday that it would continue with its schedule despite widespread coronavirus outbreaks, which forced the postponement of six of the weekend's 10 fixtures.

The English top flight reported 90 new coronavirus cases among players and staff last week -- a big leap from 42 in the previous week.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table having played two games fewer than most of the teams above them.

They are due to travel to face struggling Newcastle next Monday, with a home game against Burnley three days later.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups

FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

FIFA promises new funds for member federations under biennial World Cup plan

FIFA promises new funds for member federations under biennial World Cup plan

Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

Trending

Dutch police arrest 64 after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

Feyenoord supporters outside De Kuip before the match against Ajax Creator: -

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

This house and swimming pool in Buenos Aires which football superstar Diego Maradona bought for his parents in 1980 failed to sell at a virtual auction of his assets on December 19, 2021 Creator: JUAN MABROMATA

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

A tearful Sergio Aguero (L) with Barcelona president Joan Laporta at a press conference at the Camp Nou to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday Creator: Pau BARRENA